Arsenal could face late competition for a long term target in the summer.

Depending on which sources you believe, Martin Zubimendi is either close to being an Arsenal player or relatively far away. In January, it was widely reported that an agreement had been reached between all parties ahead of a summer move but that hasn’t stopped the rumors surrounding the player’s future from circulating.

The latest could not be more concerning to the Gunners as reports in Spain are suggesting a potential bidding war with European giants, Real Madrid. The Spanish giants have identified multiple high-profile targets ahead of a busy summer. Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold are two players at the top of their wishlist but according to Diario AS, a third could be Spanish international Martin Zubimendi.

Though the Madrid based side have a really strong interest in the midfielder, they are unwilling to cough up the €60m valuation of the player while the Gunners would comfortably meet the Spaniards release clause. The interest from Madrid stems from their need for more Spanish players in the squad after the departure of the likes of Marco Asensio, Joselu and Nacho Fernandez in recent months.

From an Arsenal perspective, we’ll hope to avoid the prospect of a bidding war with Madrid for a player we’ve courted for so long. As it stands Arsenal are currently in the driver’s seat for his signature, both due to the groundwork laid in January and Real being wary of paying his asking price. With that said, everything could change so quickly when factoring the pull of a huge club like Madrid.

If he does arrive at the start of next season, his presence will go a long way in filling a void in our midfield. At the moment, the duo of Jorginho and Thomas Partey are set to depart at the end of the campaign, creating a gaping hole in our central midfield in the process, which is likely why Arsenal have prioritized laying the groundwork for a summer move for Zubimendi.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

