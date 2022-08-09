Arsenal could face Liverpool competition for Premier League midfielder

Liverpool has seen too many of their key players suffer injuries recently, and one position that has been affected the most is their midfield.

This has forced them to consider adding some new men to their squad, and this decision could affect Arsenal.

The Gunners are not done with their transfers even though they seem well equipped for the new season.

They have their eye on Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, and the Belgian is still on the market.

A report on Express Sports is now warning them that they might miss out on his signature to Liverpool.

It claims the Reds also have an interest in him, and if they decide to add a new midfielder to their squad, he might be the player that joins them.

We need to act fast if we want to sign a top player like Tielemans because the odds are high that he has many other top clubs looking to add him to their squad.

The Belgian is very experienced even though he is still just 25, and he will bring a lot to our team if we add him to the group.

It would be interesting to see if he would agree to our offer if he has one from Liverpool, considering that they play in the Champions League and we don’t.

