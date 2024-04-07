Arsenal could fast-track 16-year-old for his first team debut soon

Arsenal could potentially fast-track Chidozie Obi-Martin to their first team in the coming weeks.

The teenager has been making a significant impression in the Arsenal youth teams and has consistently been one of their standout performers across different age groups.

Arsenal has a strong belief in the talent developed within their academy and has a track record of promoting promising young players to the first team.

This commitment to youth development is a key factor in why teenage stars choose to join the club, and Obi-Martin could follow in the footsteps of players like Ethan Nwaneri in making his senior team debut soon.

According to a report on Sport Witness, the striker has captured the attention of the first-team coaches, who are contemplating giving him a debut shortly.

While Arsenal is currently engaged in a tough and closely contested title race, which may make it challenging to afford opportunities to teenage prospects, the report suggests that if an opportunity arises for any teenager to feature for the first team, Obi-Martin will be given that chance.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Obi-Martin has been one of the finest talents in our academy and his ridiculous goal records have not gone unnoticed.

Because the title race is close, we will struggle to find space for him to play, but he is now closer to a debut at the club than before.