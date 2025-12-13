Arsenal could finally move for Brazilian superstar next summer

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Rodrygo for a long time, and there are indications that they could finally sign him at the end of this season. The Brazilian forward has attracted interest from several clubs due to his versatility and attacking prowess. His situation at Real Madrid has remained a topic of speculation, with Arsenal monitoring developments closely in anticipation of a potential opportunity.

Transfer Speculation and Past Decisions

In the last transfer window, there was considerable uncertainty surrounding Rodrygo, and Arsenal were reportedly ready to sign him if he had decided to leave. Ultimately, the forward opted to remain in Spain with Real Madrid, prompting the Gunners to focus on other targets they could secure. Despite this, his future remains uncertain, and there is a strong possibility that Madrid may allow him to depart in the near future.

For now, he retains the backing of his manager, at least publicly, removing any immediate pressure on the club to sell him. Nevertheless, Arsenal continues to pay close attention to developments, aware that a chance to bring him into their squad could arise at any moment.

Arsenal’s Future Plans

As revealed by Football Talk, Rodrygo is in Arsenal’s future plans, and the club has pencilled him in as one of the players they would sign in the summer of 2026. The Gunners believe that his addition would enhance the quality of their attack, providing greater creativity and depth to their offensive options. They have made it clear that they would act decisively should the opportunity to secure him present itself at the end of this season.

Arsenal’s interest in Rodrygo reflects a strategic approach to strengthening the squad with high-calibre players capable of making an immediate impact. By closely monitoring his situation, the club aims to ensure they are in a strong position to negotiate effectively and bring in a player considered vital for its future ambitions. Securing Rodrygo could be a transformative step for the Gunners, benefiting both their immediate and long-term attacking plans.