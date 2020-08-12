Arsenal could get 22 year old in a swap deal with Italian side

Arsenal has been linked with a swap deal that might see them send Lucas Torreira to AS Roma is exchange for Amadou Diawara.

The Gunners are looking to overhaul their team in this transfer window after they ended the last campaign in fine fashion under Mikel Arteta.

Torreira is one player that has struggled to make an impact in the Spaniard’s team, and he looks likely to leave.

He has also been flirting with the idea of leaving the Gunners for some time now, after admitting recently that it will be for the best if he left them.

Despite having the Uruguayan in their team, Arsenal is still looking to sign another midfielder and Thomas Partey is their top target to fill that position.

However, reports from Italy via Gazzetta Dello Sport claims that AS Roma is interested in signing Torreira and the Italians are willing to include 22-year-old Guinea international, Diawara in the move.

The midfielder only joined them last summer from Napoli. He remains a good player, but he struggled with injury in his first season at the club.

Arteta wants to add as much quality to his team ahead of next season as he can, but no one knows if he will consider Diawara good enough for his team.