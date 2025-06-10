Arsenal could get a chance to sign attacker after the Club World Cup

Arsenal continue to be linked with a move for Leroy Sane as the winger nears the end of his contract with Bayern Munich. The German international has been on the Gunners’ radar for some time, and recent developments regarding his availability have only increased speculation over a possible move to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are keen to strengthen their squad with top-quality players and view Sane as someone who can add significant value in the wide attacking areas. His familiarity with manager Mikel Arteta is also a key factor, as the pair worked together during their time at Manchester City. Reports suggest they have maintained contact since then, and that relationship could help facilitate the transfer.

Sane’s Interest in a Move to London

Sane is said to be open to making the switch to North London and reportedly has no reservations about relocating. He remains a player of significant pedigree, and his experience at both City and Bayern makes him an attractive proposition for any top European side. Arteta is reportedly convinced that the German would be a pivotal part of his team should a deal be completed, and Sane himself is thought to be excited about the prospect of joining Arsenal.

Despite Arsenal’s interest and Sane’s openness to the move, a transfer will not materialise immediately. According to The Sun, Bayern Munich has secured an agreement for Sane to represent them at the upcoming Club World Cup. This competition is set to begin in the coming days, and Bayern view Sane as an essential part of their squad for the tournament.

Arsenal’s Long-Term Vision

Arsenal remain confident in their strategy of pursuing high-quality signings who can elevate the squad. Adding Sane would be seen as a major coup, given his proven track record at the top level. Should the transfer eventually go through, the winger could potentially offer more impact than past Premier League performers such as Willian and Raheem Sterling.

While the deal is currently on hold due to his Club World Cup commitments, Arsenal are expected to resume talks next month once the tournament concludes.

