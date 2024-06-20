Arsenal could get a top French international midfielder for peanuts this summer

Next season, Arsenal will have one of the top midfielders there is. The improvement of the Gunners’ engine room has emerged as a primary priority. So, while we expect a big acquisition in midfield, I’m convinced that not just one superstar signing will be enough to elevate Arsenal’s midfield to the next level. I believe a double deal at midfield would be prudent.

So, if a fantastic midfielder like Joao Neves, Bruno Guimaraes, or Martin Zubimendi signs, who should be the bonus midfield signing?

Youssef Fofana of Monaco should be the bonus midfield signing. Fofana is to leave Monaco this summer, and he could apparently be available for as little as £13 million as per the Italian joirnalist from TVdellosport Alfredo Pedulla, while his present weekly income is merely £10,000. We’ve been constantly monitoring his situation

The 25-year-old can play both 6 and 8, although he may arrive as a squad player, given that he rarely missed time due to injury at Monaco. If Arsenal wants to acquire a second midfielder for a reasonable price this summer, Youssouf Fofana is arguably the best option. He has excellent defensive, tackling, ball-handling, and passing skills.

With Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, the blockbuster midfield signing, Jorginho, and Fofana, Arsenal’s midfield will be unrivalled.

Darren N

