Arsenal could get a tough Champions League group if they don’t win Premier League

Arsenal fans have been celebrating a small win this season as their team has clinched a return to the Champions League after several seasons out.

The last time they qualified for Europe’s top club competition was in 2017, so it is great to have them back and the club is now planning for life among the big boys.

However, Give Me Sport has analysed how easy or hard their group could be and the Gunners might have a very tough return to the competition.

From their analysis, if Arsenal does not win the Premier League, they will miss out on pot one and because their coefficient has been low, they could also miss out on pot two.

If they end up in pot three, they risk facing a league champion like Bayern Munich and a tough side like Real Madrid, who are set to be in pot two before a smaller club from pot four.

Winning the league will benefit us in several ways and this is a significant example, but we must be prepared to face any opponent we are paired with.

As we return to the competition, our boys must know it is one of the toughest in the world and there are no easy opponents.

