Arsenal could get an additional windfall if they sell defender his summer

Jakub Kiwior is enjoying an impressive season on loan at FC Porto from Arsenal this season, and the Gunners are expecting the Portuguese side to sign him permanently.

The defender has developed into one of the standout players in Portugal during the current campaign. His strong and consistent performances have strengthened Porto’s desire to retain him on a long-term basis, and there is growing confidence that the club will make his move permanent once the season concludes.

For Arsenal, this represents positive news. A permanent deal would allow the club to receive a transfer fee for the player while also rewarding them for the development he has shown since arriving in Portugal. Kiwior’s displays have also attracted the attention of other clubs, which further increases the potential value of his situation.

Juventus Showing Interest

There is further encouraging news for Arsenal as Juventus is reportedly considering a move for the defender during the upcoming transfer window. The Italian side believes Kiwior has the qualities required to improve their defensive options and strengthen their squad.

If his performances continue at the same level, Juventus could make an approach for him at the end of the campaign. Interest from a club of Juventus’ stature highlights the progress he has made during his time in Portugal.

Such attention could also influence Porto’s plans. While the Portuguese club is expected to complete his permanent signing, the presence of interest from a larger European side could open the door to a future transfer.

Potential Financial Gain for Arsenal

If Porto proceeds with a permanent move, Arsenal will receive an immediate transfer fee. However, the financial benefits for the Gunners may not end there.

According to Sport Witness, there is an agreement in place for Arsenal to earn a further 2m euros from his departure from the Portuguese side if Porto decides to sell him in the future. This sell-on arrangement means the Gunners could continue to benefit financially even after the defender’s permanent exit.

Juventus is widely regarded as a much bigger club, which means there is a strong possibility that Kiwior would welcome the opportunity to join them at the end of the season. Although he already feels settled in Portugal, the chance to move to a club of that stature could be difficult to ignore.

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