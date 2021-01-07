Arsenal could get bargain deal for their Bundesliga target in the summer

Arsenal will get a bargain deal for the transfer of Marcel Sabitzer from RB Leipzig if they can wait until the end of this season.

The midfielder has emerged as one of Arsenal’s top transfer targets in recent weeks as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his squad.

The Gunners are being remade under the Spanish manager, and they are gradually bringing in players that can play how he wants his team to play.

They signed the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes in the summer, and both players have been in fine form.

Sabitzer might be the next player that joins them, and that could happen this month.

However, The Athletic says that Leipzig is unlikely going to sell him this month as they challenge for trophies in Germany.

It adds that if Arsenal can wait until the end of this season, they would be signing him on a bargain deal.

This is because he will be entering the final year of his current contract with the German side.

It reveals that Arsenal can sign him for around £30 million or even less.

The Gunners are not the only team looking to land him with Tottenham also considering a move for him.