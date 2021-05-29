Arsenal ‘could get better’ – Club urged to upgrade on Arteta

Darren Bent has insisted that Arsenal could land a better coach than Mikel Arteta, before downplaying three available targets.

The former Tottenham Hotspur striker is known to be a Gunners fan at heart, and is regularly giving his opinion on our club.

With a number of top European clubs having taken the decision to part ways with their managers, leaving a number of proven coaches without jobs currently, you can be forgiven for taking extra time to analyse your own team’s employees.

Arsenal haven’t enjoyed their best campaign of recent history, finishing in eighth spot for the second time in succession, whilst their failure to win any silverware also means we have failed to qualify for European football for the first time in 25 years.

On the flip side, since Christmas we have picked up the second-most points in the division, and even ended the campaign on the back of five straight victories, our best run of league form since 2018.

While there is plenty to take in, positives and negatives, Darrn Bent can’t help but believe we could upgrade on our inexperienced boss.

“Listen, I think we could get better [than Arteta] if I’m honest,” Bent told talkSPORT.

“I’m not quite sure about the [Zinedine] Zidane appointment because he fell into a situation with the best players in the world and won three Champions Leagues.

“[Mauricio] Pochettino is never going to go to Arsenal because of his Spurs ties.

“Conte is probably someone where you go, ‘yeah, I wouldn’t mind him’, but I think he’d end up taking a bigger job because he’s a top manager.

“He won the league in England with Chelsea and then went back to Italy to win the league with Inter Milan, what would he come to Arsenal for? What are the benefits?”

With so many top managers on the move this summer, should Arsenal at least be having the conversation? Does Arteta deserve to be bulletproof this summer?

Patrick