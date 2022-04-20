Arsenal could get experienced attacker for a cut price £20m

Arsenal has been linked with Atletico Madrid attacker Alvaro Morata, who is currently on loan at Italian giants Juventus.

The likes of Four Four Two have been reporting for a while now that the Gunners are interested in the Spaniard but Juve has always been considered the favourites to land him on a permanent basis.

Juventus have an agreement in place to sign Morata permanently for £35m, however, they have baulked at splashing out that amount and have been looking to negotiate that fee down.

It seems that Atletico has now realised they will not be getting anything close to the £35m and have reluctantly accepted that he can leave for £20m, according to Todofichajes.

However, Juve still does not seem to be that keen any longer, especially since they signed Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window.

This opens the door for Arsenal to swoop in and land the 29-year-old for the new price of £20m.

Just Arsenal says

Morata is not the most prolific scorer and flopped at Chelsea but he is still a top-class player and certainly better than our current options and he does have bags of experience, something that could be invaluable to the likes of Gabriel Martinelli.

The bottom line is that he is in play transfer wise and it could be a good move by Arsenal to at least attempt to bring him to North London.