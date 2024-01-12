Arsenal could get the perfect deal done with Juventus for Patino

Arsenal and Juventus are considering a potential swap deal involving players from each other’s squads.

Juventus has been closely monitoring Charlie Patino during his loan spell at Swansea from Arsenal for several months, expressing a serious interest in signing him. Arsenal, in turn, has been following Dusan Vlahovic, a Juventus player, for two years.

Arsenal initially targeted Vlahovic during his time at Fiorentina, but he chose to move to Juventus instead. However, with Arsenal still in need of a new goalscorer, they remain interested in the Serbian striker.

TV Play suggests that both clubs could be open to a deal, with Arsenal potentially offering cash plus Patino in exchange for Vlahovic. The Serbian striker has not replicated the form he showed at Fiorentina and might be open to a move to London.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Patino plus cash for Vlahovic might be a win-win deal for us and Juventus, so it is an offer that we should probably consider.

The Old Lady loves Patino and wanted to sell Vlahovic, so they might be more than happy to do a deal with us.

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our latest defeat in the FA Cup against Liverpool

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…