Arsenal could go all out to sign two teammates for close to €200m

Arsenal has been closely monitoring Sporting Club, with several of its players impressing the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s side aims to improve their options in the summer, and Sporting could be a team from which they can poach at least one player.

Under Ruben Amorim, the Portuguese side has been one of the finest performers in Europe.

The young manager has instilled an attractive brand of football in them, which also appears to be yielding success.

They are on the verge of winning the Portuguese league, which could prompt several of their players to leave as European heavyweights circle around them.

Arsenal is interested in at least two of them, with Viktor Gyokeres and Ousmane Diomande both linked with a move to the Emirates.

Gyokeres is emerging as a leading candidate to become Arsenal’s next number nine, while Diomande could be their next centre-back signing.

A report on Sport Witness claims both players are firmly on Arsenal’s radar, and the club is considering signing them when the season ends.

However, Diomande’s release clause is worth 80 million euros, while Gyokeres stands at 100 million euros.

This means Arsenal would spend close to 200 million euros if they are keen on signing both players at the end of the season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Diomande and Gyokeres are superb players who will easily improve our options, but both men cost too much at 180m euros.

Unless Sporting agrees to negotiate the deals, we have to find other targets to sign.

