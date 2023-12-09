Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal could hijack Bayern Munich’s move for Premier League star

Arsenal is expressing interest in Fulham star Palhinha following his failed transfer to Bayern Munich in the summer.

The midfielder was on the verge of moving to Bayern last summer and had completed his medical with the German club, only for the deal to collapse just before the transfer window closed.

Palhinha has continued to be a key player for Fulham this season, bouncing back from the disappointment of the failed transfer.

As Arsenal prepares to part ways with Thomas Partey, who has struggled with injuries and spent considerable time on the treatment table, they are considering a move for Palhinha.

Partey’s tenure at Arsenal is expected to conclude after this season, and the club is exploring replacements. Mirror Football suggests that Palhinha is on Arsenal’s radar.

While Bayern is likely to revisit their interest in the Portuguese midfielder in the next transfer window, Arsenal is reportedly set to compete for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Palhinha has been a fine midfielder in England and for him to attract the attention of a top club like Bayern, it shows he is a quality player.

If we can get our hands on him, we have to do our best to make it happen.

