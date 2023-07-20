Arsenal could hijack Chelsea’s move for Ligue 1 star

Arsenal is considering the possibility of adding Montpellier striker Elye Wahi to their squad in the current transfer window, as Chelsea appears to be missing out on signing him.

Wahi had an outstanding season, impressing with 19 goals in 33 league games for his current club.

Arsenal took notice of his performances, but they also have Folarin Balogun, who had a strong showing in the same competition and has returned to the Emirates.

Balogun’s potential departure could create an opportunity for Wahi to join Arsenal, but initially, Chelsea seemed to be leading the race to sign the talented Frenchman.

Chelsea is in need of a new striker, considering that both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Romelu Lukaku have been informed they must leave.

Wahi was expected to become a key member of the Blues’ squad, but Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea’s manager, wants him to spend a season on loan at Strasbourg before making his move to London.

However, according to RMC Sport, the striker is not keen on this loan move, and as a result, the transfer has been put on hold. Arsenal now has a potential opportunity to swoop in and secure his signature for their squad instead.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 20, Wahi is already one of the finest attackers in France and seems to have a big future ahead of him.

The striker will need some time if he moves to England and we probably should allow him to spend another campaign with his present club before moving for him.

