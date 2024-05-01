Arsenal could increase Chelsea’s “small chance” of winning WSL, with win at Man City Women on Sunday..

After last Sunday’s decidedly underwhelming performance by Arsenal Women, when they only managed to draw 1-1 with an injury-ravaged, 9th placed Everton, our Gunners have to raise their game considerably, as they go head-to-head with WSL front-runners, Manchester City, this weekend.

Fixture Information

Date: Sunday, 5th May 2024

Sunday, 5th May 2024 Kick Off: 14:15 (UK)

14:15 (UK) Location: The Joie Stadium

The Joie Stadium Away allocation of match tickets: SOLD OUT

SOLD OUT Broadcaster: BBC 1

The outcome of this match could well cause a late upset in the WSL title race. An Arsenal win, over Manchester City, would be a major blow to Gareth Taylor’s Citizens WSL title hopes, and would play right into the hands of Emma Hayes Blues as they chase a 5th consecutive WSL title.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said recently, as per BBCSport, that her team only have a “small chance” of retaining their Women’s Super League title this season.

Manchester City are six points ahead of 2nd placed Chelsea, with a superior goal difference of +46 to the Blues’ +39, but the Blues do have two games in hand. The first of those games is away to Liverpool this evening, kick-off 8PM UK.

“We are not in the driving seat, we don’t have the goal difference, we have to catch up,” said Hayes.

The WSL is the only silverware that Chelsea and Manchester City have left to play for this season. Over the past month, the Blues have lost the League Cup final to Arsenal, exited the FA Cup at the semi-final stage and last weekend Hayes side were beaten by Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals.

I have no doubt that our Gunners will be as determined to beat the Citizens, as they are to beat us. The current head to head record for the teams are Manchester City Women 8 win(s), Arsenal Women 7 win(s), and 1 draw(s). Hopefully our Gunners can even out those stats to 8 wins each, with a win at Joie Stadium on Sunday.

What outcome are you hoping for on Sunday Gooners?

Michelle M

