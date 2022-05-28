Arsenal could land a bargain buy after Bayern asking price reveal

Arsenal are believed to be keen on a reunion with Serge Gnabry this summer, and will have been boosted by reports of the asking price set by Bayern Munich.
The German giants signed the forward from Werder Bremen back in 2017, a year after he had left north London on a permanent deal due to a lack of first-team opportunities.
We have since regretted our failure to bring him into the first-team and develop him as we should have, with him becoming a superstar for club and country in Germany. We could get the chance to bring him back to the Emirates this summer however, with him seemingly unwilling to extend his current contract in Bavaria.
It remains to be seen whether he would be willing to return to Arsenal this summer, but with Bayern claimed to be willing to sell for just €40 Million I struggle to believe that we won’t at least enter into negotiations in an attempt to sign him.
Gnabry has proved that he can be extremely effective in attack, with a great goalscoring record from the wings, and he could well come in and take up the central striker role for our side also.
Naturally we are unlikely to be unopposed in our bid to sign him this summer, but he may feel like he has unfinished business with us, and the future certain looks bright in north London at present.
Do you believe we could lure him back to play under Mikel Arteta ahead of the new campaign?
Chances are slim as there will be better teams who’ll want him, but I think we have points in our favour:
1. The arsenal connection
2. He would be able to play as a centre forward
3. He’d undoubtedly have a very key role in the squad, most likely our best/must important player
Of course it’s not really possible to know what his true motivations are, but I’ve read that those three factors could be of value to him.
If we are interested in signing Gnabry then I only hope it doesn’t turn into a saga. Don’t offer them an insulting opening bid just offer them the asking price, if they say no then walk away . Other clubs seem to sign players without all the drama that we come across. We need to get signings in early and not be without them for the first half a dozen games while they settle in.
He good when he left arsenal. we want him back
he has one year left on his contract
if he really wants to return….
we should sign him for free
Letting him go was just another one of Arsenal’s big mistakes. The trouble is Wenger got it wrong on a number of occasions. After a great Olympics he(Gnarby) should have then been drafted into the 1st team on a permanent basis but instead they decided to sell him off to W. Bremen for peanuts who in turn then made a mint on his sale to B. Munich and true to fashion of other mistakes he’s never looked back & has won a few trophies for his troubles! If he’s gonna b available then they should b looking at getting him on a free next season if he’s still around. Otherwise they’ll end up paying almost 10 more than what they sold him to Bremen for. I could never understand why Walcott & Iwobi were kept & he let go.
I want to see Arsenal go all out !! It’s worth a try !!