Arsenal could land a bargain buy after Bayern asking price reveal

Arsenal are believed to be keen on a reunion with Serge Gnabry this summer, and will have been boosted by reports of the asking price set by Bayern Munich.

The German giants signed the forward from Werder Bremen back in 2017, a year after he had left north London on a permanent deal due to a lack of first-team opportunities.

We have since regretted our failure to bring him into the first-team and develop him as we should have, with him becoming a superstar for club and country in Germany. We could get the chance to bring him back to the Emirates this summer however, with him seemingly unwilling to extend his current contract in Bavaria.

It remains to be seen whether he would be willing to return to Arsenal this summer, but with Bayern claimed to be willing to sell for just €40 Million I struggle to believe that we won’t at least enter into negotiations in an attempt to sign him.

Bayern's asking price for Serge Gnabry this summer is around €40m [@BILD] pic.twitter.com/RtL9ra2wFb — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 27, 2022

Gnabry has proved that he can be extremely effective in attack, with a great goalscoring record from the wings, and he could well come in and take up the central striker role for our side also.

Naturally we are unlikely to be unopposed in our bid to sign him this summer, but he may feel like he has unfinished business with us, and the future certain looks bright in north London at present.

Do you believe we could lure him back to play under Mikel Arteta ahead of the new campaign?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The Just Arsenal Show: Alfie and Rob discuss Nketiah and Elneny and how the latest news affects Arsenal’s transfer window