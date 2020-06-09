Arsenal could land another La Liga star if they lose Ceballos this summer

Arsenal signed up Dani Ceballos on loan this season as they looked to bolster their midfield last summer.

The Spaniard has been very good for the Gunners when he has had a good day at the office, but his overall season hasn’t exactly been a memorable one.

Arsenal was linked with keeping him for at least a further season and he even opened up on wanting a move to a team that he can play regularly in if he is not guaranteed enough playing time at Real Madrid, as we reported on JustArsenal just yesterday.

However, it remains unclear if he will be returning to Arsenal, but a new report from Sport via Sportwitness claims that Arsenal could get the chance to sign another Real Madrid player instead.

The report claims that Real Madrid will be looking to loan out Luka Jovic in the summer after the Serbian failed to hit the ground running in his first season at the Bernabeu.

Jovic has also attracted the wrong attention over a number of off-field issues recently after he broke lockdown rules to return to Serbia and he also returned to training injured from a freak accident.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for him in the past with a report from the Metro back in December even claiming that a swap deal involving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was on the cards.