Arsenal will surely be tempted by this deal.

Arsenal have been linked several times with Philippe Coutinho recently, and there’s been an interesting update on the Barcelona flop’s future.

The Brazil international has also been linked with Tottenham, and apparently our rivals have been told that they and other clubs can sign him on loan for a fee of just £8million, according to Football Insider.

This follows a report from Sky Sports claiming Coutinho had been offered to Arsenal and other Premier League teams, and it’s also been claimed by CaughtOffside that we would only be prepared to bring in the 27-year-old on a temporary deal.

It would obviously be risky signing Coutinho now after his struggles at Barca, but if we can get him for just one season for relatively cheap, it could prove to be a masterstroke.

If the former Liverpool man can get back to anything close to his best, he’d be a terrific addition to our struggling squad and a major upgrade on the under-performing Mesut Ozil.

Still, Football Insider and Sky Sports suggest we’ll have competition for Coutinho’s signature, so it will be interesting to see how this saga pans out in the weeks and months ahead.