Arsenal could land Legend’s son in Mino Raiola swap deal

Arsenal are being linked with a swap deal with Roma, which could see Patrick Kluivert’s son Justin arrive at the Emirates with Henrikh Mkhitaryan as makeweight.

The Giallorossi are keen to keep the Armenian beyond his current loan deal, which is set to expire this summer, but have so far been unable to broker a deal.

Arsenal are reported to be in want of £10 Million for Mkhi, who will be entering the final 12 months of his current deal inside the coming month, but our Italian counterparts are thought to be trying to lower our demands.

Mino Raiola is keen to help his client get his wish to stay in the Italian capital, and is now believed to be working on a deal that will please all parties, by orchestrating a swap deal which would see Arsenal pay for the signature of target Justin Kluivert, using Mkhi as a makeweight in the deal.

The Armenian is believed to be willing to take a wage cut in order to secure his end of the deal, and who wouldn’t want one of the most exciting youngsters in Europe?

Justin Kluivert has an exceptional set of skills, highlighted by his composure in front of goal and an amazing ability to pass defenders like they are not there.

The 21 year-old certainly looks like he could emerge as one of the best players on the continent under the right tutelage, and Mikel Arteta may well be just the man to help him reach the next level.

Would Arsenal agree to pay between £11-13 Million plus Mkhi for his signature? Will Arteta be worried about having too many players vying for the winger roles in the side?

Patrick