Arsenal could land Liverpool star amidst coach and club disagreements

Arsenal are interested in signing Luis Díaz, and it is a move that Liverpool’s manager is reportedly open to accepting as Arne Slot looks to reshape the squad with his own signings.

Since taking charge, the Dutchman has primarily worked with the players he inherited, making only one major signing in Federico Chiesa, who has not featured prominently. However, the upcoming summer transfer window presents an opportunity for Slot to bring in his preferred players and make significant adjustments to the team.

Liverpool are expected to offload several players, and Díaz could be among those departing. According to reports, Slot is willing to sanction the winger’s exit, which could provide a significant boost to Arsenal’s pursuit of him.

The Gunners are prioritising an attacking overhaul, with signing a new striker at the top of their agenda. However, they are also looking to reinforce other attacking positions, and Díaz has been on their radar for some time.

According to a report from Caught Offside, Liverpool may be open to letting the Colombian leave, although there is internal disagreement over his future at the club. The report states that while Slot is inclined to part ways with Díaz, the club’s hierarchy wishes to retain him and is even preparing to offer him a new contract.

Despite this difference of opinion, it is expected that the manager will ultimately have the final say, increasing the likelihood of Díaz’s departure. If that scenario unfolds, Arsenal could have a strong chance of securing his signature with a well-structured offer.

Díaz is widely regarded as a high-quality winger, and his addition could significantly strengthen Arsenal’s attacking options. Given his talent and experience, signing him would be a valuable move that could enhance the team’s offensive capabilities.

