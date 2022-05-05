Arsenal could land outgoing Barcelona man despite interest from other clubs

Arsenal has been looking to land Ousmane Dembele since he was at Rennes.

Borussia Dortmund beat them to his signature from the French club. He eventually moved to Barcelona, where he has been since 2017.

The Frenchman is now approaching the end of his time as a Barca player, with the Catalans struggling to keep him.

The World Cup winner even fell out with the club earlier in the season, and they banished him from their first team.

Relations between his camp and the Blaugrana have returned to normal, but he has still not signed a contract extension.

He seems to be heading for the exit, and Four Four Two claims Arsenal is one of his suitors.

The report even claims they are currently ahead of their rivals, Tottenham, in the race.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Dembele is one of the world’s most talented players, and his major problem at Barca has been persistent injuries.

However, when he is fit and plays, he delivers consistent attacking returns. Arsenal will bolster their attack in the summer, and a move for the 24-year-old will be a major coup.