Arsenal could land solution to their goalscoring problem in cut-price deal

Mirror Football says that Arsenal can land Maxi Gomez in a cut-price deal next month.

This is because Valencia is still on a selling spree as they try to recover from the financial losses meted on them by the coronavirus pandemic.

Los Che has sold a host of players in the last few months as they look to cushion the effect of the pandemic, but the report says that more players will be sold and Gomez isn’t safe.

The Uruguayan has emerged as a target for Arsenal as they continue to struggle to score goals recently.

With the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette on their books, Arsenal is still struggling for goals and a new striker might be needed to get them back to form.

With their season threatening to fall apart, Arsenal is expected to make some transfers in the next window.

Gomez has a release clause of £125m on his current deal, but the report says that figure is redundant while the Spanish side looks to make as much money as they can to stay afloat.

Arsenal’s top target should be a creative midfielder, but they might not want to pass up the chance to land Gomez now as well.