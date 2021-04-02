Arsenal could land two Real Madrid stars as the Spanish giants prepare a clear out

Arsenal could retain Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard permanently as a new report says Real Madrid is looking to cash in on their on-loan stars.

The Spanish giants have an army of players out on loan around Europe, with Arsenal having two of their talents on their books.

Los Merengues sold some of their stars who impressed out on loan in the last summer transfer window.

The money made from those sales helped them to survive the current harsh financial realities.

They are expected to cash in on some of them again and this time it is because they want to fund a move for Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe, according to AS.

Los Blancos want at least one of the two strikers and they know that both players are highly rated worldwide.

They don’t have all the money in the world and have looked at the value of selling some of their players.

Arsenal signed Ceballos on loan again in the summer after the Spaniard impressed them in the last campaign.

Odegaard joined him in the last transfer window and both players have been doing well for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Gunners remain keen on keeping Odegaard beyond his current loan spell and this development will be good music to their ears.