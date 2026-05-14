Arsenal could leave the Emirates temporarily as expansion plans take shape

Arsenal are reportedly progressing with plans to expand the Emirates Stadium as the club looks to increase capacity and generate additional revenue in the coming years.

When the Gunners moved into the Emirates Stadium twenty years ago, it was regarded as one of the finest football venues in the world. The stadium continues to be viewed as a modern and impressive arena, offering supporters high-quality facilities and a strong matchday experience.

However, Arsenal’s continued growth as a global football club has increased demand for tickets significantly, with supporters regularly struggling to secure seats for home matches. Expanding the stadium would allow more fans to attend games while also strengthening the club’s financial position through higher matchday revenue.

The hierarchy at Arsenal recognises the importance of remaining competitive at the highest level of football, both on and off the pitch. As a result, work has reportedly been ongoing behind the scenes to explore how the Emirates Stadium could be expanded in the future.

Arsenal Open To Temporary Relocation

According to Metro Sports, Arsenal are now prepared to consider spending time away from the Emirates Stadium while redevelopment work is carried out. Such a move would allow construction to progress more efficiently if the club decides to proceed with a major expansion project.

It is common for clubs undergoing stadium redevelopment to temporarily relocate to another venue. Wembley Stadium has often been used in similar situations, and Arsenal could potentially follow that route if necessary.

There is also the possibility of the Gunners ground-sharing with another London club during the redevelopment period, although no final decisions have been confirmed at this stage.

Plans Expected To Develop Further

Interest in the potential expansion project continues to grow among Arsenal supporters, particularly given the increasing demand for tickets and the club’s recent progress on the pitch. A larger stadium could help Arsenal compete financially with some of the biggest clubs in Europe while also improving access for supporters.

The coming weeks are expected to provide greater clarity regarding the club’s intentions and the options being considered. Further updates could reveal whether Arsenal are prepared to commit fully to a redevelopment project that would significantly increase the Emirates Stadium’s capacity and long-term commercial potential.

For now, discussions remain ongoing as Arsenal continue to evaluate the best approach for the future of their home ground.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…