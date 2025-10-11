Arsenal could listen to offers for stricken star in January

Arsenal have strengthened their squad with several impressive additions, enhancing the team’s overall quality compared to last season. While some of the new arrivals are still adapting to their new surroundings, their presence has inevitably created uncertainty for a few established players whose roles may now be reduced. One of those reportedly affected is Gabriel Jesus, whose future at the Emirates appears increasingly uncertain.

Jesus Faces Uncertain Future at Arsenal

The Brazilian forward has been an important figure for Arsenal since his arrival, providing energy, versatility, and experience in attack. However, the competition for places has intensified this season following the arrival of Viktor Gyökeres. The Swedish striker’s dynamic performances and ability to lead the line effectively will make it difficult for Jesus to regain his place in the starting eleven.

Kai Havertz has also been preferred in several attacking roles, further limiting opportunities for Jesus. With Mikel Arteta now having multiple attacking options at his disposal, the pathway back into regular first-team football for the Brazilian appears increasingly narrow. Although Jesus remains a talented and dependable player, circumstances suggest that his long-term future in North London may lie elsewhere.

Arsenal Reportedly Open to Offers

According to Metro Sport, Arsenal are now open to allowing Gabriel Jesus to leave the club in the January transfer window. The report claims that the Gunners are willing to listen to offers from potential suitors and hope that a suitable deal can be reached during the mid-season market. Jesus is currently recovering from injury but is expected to be fit again around the time the window opens, which could facilitate his departure if the right opportunity arises.

Arsenal’s decision appears to be a strategic one, aimed at balancing the squad and providing space for newer signings to take on more prominent roles. Should Jesus decide to remain, he may face a considerable challenge in securing consistent playing time, given the strength of competition within the squad.

For the Brazilian, a move could offer a valuable chance to revitalise his career and secure the regular football that may no longer be guaranteed at Arsenal. As the January window approaches, both the club and player will be assessing their options carefully to determine the best path forward for the remainder of the season.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

