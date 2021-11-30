Arsenal could lose a midfield target to Mesut Ozil’s club

Isco Alarcon is one of the many names that have been linked with a move to Arsenal in the last few seasons.

As Mikel Arteta searched for midfield reinforcements, reports constantly linked him with a move to the Emirates.

The midfielder could leave Real Madrid in the winter transfer window for the right price or in the summer as a free agent.

He is experienced enough to contribute to Arsenal’s rebuild, however, Todofichajes says the Gunners have toned down their interest in his signature recently.

The report claims he is now wanted by Turkish giants, Fenerbahce, the club Mesut Ozil left Arsenal to join.

He will discuss with his family if they like the idea of living in Turkey before deciding to make the move.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal has not had the best of experience in signing Real Madrid flops recently.

The likes of Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard have both had indifferent spells at the club, and the latter cannot start a match for us now.

Isco has struggled for a place in the Madrid starting XI, and that shows his quality has dropped.

When that happens to a player, he should join a club in a league like the Turkish Super Lig and not Arsenal.

We play in the hardest league in the world and only the best players should be in our team.