Arsenal could lose key player if they don’t secure Champions League football

Arsenal could lose Bukayo Saka in the summer if they cannot make the top four at the end of this season.
After spending weeks in the driving seat in their bid to end this campaign inside the top four, the Gunners now need a miracle on the last day of the season to secure Champions League football.
If Tottenham beats Norwich, they will not play in Europe’s top club competition next season.
This means some of their players could consider their future at the club and one of them is Saka.
The Athletic says the Gunners want to hand him a new deal when this campaign finishes, but it could be in jeopardy if they fail to finish inside the top four.
One of the clubs looking to sign him is Manchester City and Pep Guardiola has been a long-term admirer.
If they feel the attacker wants to leave the Emirates, the Premier League champions will pounce to add him to their squad.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We need to keep our best players to stand a chance of truly becoming a big club in England again.
Saka has been an important part of our rebuild and losing him will send us backwards.
Learn more about Arsenal History – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section
Video – Mikel Arteta talks ahead of our last game of the season
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Unfortunately this is what happens ,top players have ambitions something this club cannot match and ATM with Arteta in charge this club is way off where it should and this is something that we will have to put with for the foreseeable.
@Dan Kit
RealTalk.
For some players, it might be about the money. For others, it’s about the glory of winning silverware with a team hellbent on doing just that. I don’t fault either type of player. IJS
always a possibility…an even bigger concern is that he doesn’t re-up, we don’t move him, then he goes without us filling up the coffers so we can properly replace him…I would suspect that his concerns aren’t just based on our lack of CL football, but likewise the fact that we don’t provide him with the requisite protection/help so he’s constantly facing double-teams and a lot of unnecessary hard contact
If Grealish is worth 100 million then Saka is worth at least 120 million. If he doesn’t want to stay then sell him at the highest amount we can get. It was the players as well who failed to get CL football, Arteta’s inexperience thrown in didn’t help either
BS, Bukayo is not going anywhere. At least for now…
Don’t be silly, he’s a gunner through and through, trust me, I know!