Arsenal could lose key player if they don’t secure Champions League football

Arsenal could lose Bukayo Saka in the summer if they cannot make the top four at the end of this season.

After spending weeks in the driving seat in their bid to end this campaign inside the top four, the Gunners now need a miracle on the last day of the season to secure Champions League football.

If Tottenham beats Norwich, they will not play in Europe’s top club competition next season.

This means some of their players could consider their future at the club and one of them is Saka.

The Athletic says the Gunners want to hand him a new deal when this campaign finishes, but it could be in jeopardy if they fail to finish inside the top four.

One of the clubs looking to sign him is Manchester City and Pep Guardiola has been a long-term admirer.

If they feel the attacker wants to leave the Emirates, the Premier League champions will pounce to add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to keep our best players to stand a chance of truly becoming a big club in England again.

Saka has been an important part of our rebuild and losing him will send us backwards.

Learn more about Arsenal History – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section

Video – Mikel Arteta talks ahead of our last game of the season