Arsenal could lose key star to Saudi Arabian side in the summer

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Gabriel Magalhaes of Arsenal in action with Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Arsenal FC at The King Power Stadium on February 25, 2023 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

There are currently few defenders in world football better than Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhães at the moment, and that is meant without a hint of exaggeration. Despite being a key part of Arsenal’s central defensive partnership in recent years, the big Brazilian has always been put behind William Saliba overall, and perhaps this might have been due to the Frenchman’s more silky and smooth style of play – Real Madrid are reported to be interested in signing Saliba.

In recent times however – this season especially – Gabriel has finally been getting his flowers in what has been a fantastic season in both boxes. His displays have been so good that there has even been calls from the Arsenal faithful to hand him the captain’s armband. This might be in part due to Martin Ødegaard’s struggles this campaign but take nothing away from Gabriel, he has been unreal!

The downside is that his performances have been attracting attention and one side in particular might be ready to pounce in the summer. According to GIVEMESPORT, Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr are planning an audacious bid to woo the Brazilian in the summer, after initial approaches were made for him. The Saudi side, who already have the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jhon Duran and Sadio Mane within their ranks, will seek to lure Gabriel to the club with a reported salary package of €20million (tax-free). That would represent around three times more than his current deal at Arsenal.

The report also stated that talks over a contract extension will pick up after the arrival of Andrea Berta as the club see him as an integral part of the squad moving forward.

If he was to move however, he won’t come cheap obviously with the Gunners placing a valuation of more than €100m on the Brazilian.

Thoughts gooners? Can we afford to lose Gabriel Magalhães?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

