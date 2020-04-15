Arsenal could lose out on Philippe Coutinho signing because of Chelsea involvement

Arsenal could miss out on signing Philippe Coutinho this summer if Barcelona and Chelsea go ahead with a proposed swap deal.

A report in Spain via Standard Sports is claiming that the Blues are interested in Signing Coutinho, while Barcelona is also considering a move for N’Golo Kante.

Both teams will reportedly explore the possibility of swapping the players in a deal that would see Arsenal miss out on the former Liverpool man.

Coutinho has become a target for Arsenal in recent weeks as the Gunners continue to struggle for creativity.

Mikel Arteta has given Mesut Ozil another chance to revive his Arsenal career, but the German has continued to struggle to drive the club forward creatively.

Coutinho’s best time in his career has been in the Premier League and there is a strong belief that if he returns to the competition, he would shine again.

The Brazilian is on loan at Bayern Munich, but the Germans won’t exercise their option of signing him permanently.

The Standard also reports that Barcelona has reduced their asking price for the Brazilian and they have made things even more interesting for Arsenal by keeping themselves open to temporary offers for the midfielder.

However, if the Blues and the Catalans agree on the swap deal, then Arsenal would have to turn their attention elsewhere in their bid to land a creative midfielder in the summer.