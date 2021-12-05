Arsenal could lose out to Tottenham in battle to sign Serie A ace

Tottenham is looking to steal a march on Arsenal in the race for Dejan Kulusevski.

Both Premier League clubs want to rescue him from his nightmare at Juventus, where he has struggled to play a part in the plans of the Max Allegri.

Football Italia reported yesterday that Arsenal remains interested in a move for him.

It claims the Gunners have even started preliminary talks to take him on loan in the January transfer window.

However, a recent update on Todofichajes says Spurs are pushing to add him to their squad.

The report says the Lilywhites new manager, Antonio Conte, watched him when he worked in Serie A and now wants to take him to London.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kulusevski showed glimpses of his abilities last season, and the change of management from Andrea Pirlo to Allegri has affected him in this campaign.

Pirlo’s system was more attacking and forward-thinking, which is close to how Arsenal plays.

This suggests that the Swede will thrive under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates, and he is probably the best replacement for the underperforming Nicolas Pepe.

We need a powerful attack for the second half of this season, and signing Kulusevski on loan next month could bring more goals to the team.