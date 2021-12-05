Arsenal could lose out to Tottenham in battle to sign Serie A ace

Tottenham is looking to steal a march on Arsenal in the race for Dejan Kulusevski.
Both Premier League clubs want to rescue him from his nightmare at Juventus, where he has struggled to play a part in the plans of the Max Allegri.
Football Italia reported yesterday that Arsenal remains interested in a move for him.
It claims the Gunners have even started preliminary talks to take him on loan in the January transfer window.
However, a recent update on Todofichajes says Spurs are pushing to add him to their squad.
The report says the Lilywhites new manager, Antonio Conte, watched him when he worked in Serie A and now wants to take him to London.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Kulusevski showed glimpses of his abilities last season, and the change of management from Andrea Pirlo to Allegri has affected him in this campaign.
Pirlo’s system was more attacking and forward-thinking, which is close to how Arsenal plays.
This suggests that the Swede will thrive under Mikel Arteta at the Emirates, and he is probably the best replacement for the underperforming Nicolas Pepe.
We need a powerful attack for the second half of this season, and signing Kulusevski on loan next month could bring more goals to the team.
What we need is CDM in the likes of Bissouma,, bruno guimarães or Frank kessie who can seat deep and allows Thomas partey and Odegaard and ESR plays in front of them and then you will see a firely midfield… l doubt Sterling for January but we could get Dennis Zakaria, Renato Sanchez, Bruno Guimaraes, Pedro Goncalves and striker or a striker in the summer an additional selling pepe would be good and in replacement bringing Raphinia from Leeds premier League proven.🤔
Sign a winger who can provide assists as well as score goals. Berardi is available and is as efficient as Moh Salah. The midfield is not as bad as the attack. Of course the 2 have to work well for the goals to come