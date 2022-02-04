Arsenal could lose star player if they don’t qualify for the Champions League

Bukayo Saka has emerged as one of the finest talents in the Premier League in recent seasons.

The Arsenal academy product is spearheading the club’s return to Champions League football.

Since he broke into the first team, his role at the Emirates has continued to be very important.

He is future captain material, and he needs just a few more years of experience to assume that role.

However, this could be his last season at the Emirates if the club cannot make progress.

The Gunners finished last season outside the European places and they are targeting a top-four finish in this campaign.

However, their first half of the season was inconsistent. After failing to add to their squad in the January transfer window, the second half could be worse.

ESPN says Liverpool and Manchester City have continued monitoring Saka and they will make a move for him at the end of this season if Arsenal fails to make it into the top four.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is easily our best player, and he has been a top contributor to the club so far.

In terms of attitude and ability, he is the perfect player to build our team around now and in the future.

It would be sad to see him leave, but we need to show commitment to achieving some success to keep him at the Emirates.