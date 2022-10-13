Arsenal could lose their key players for the final game before the World Cup

Arsenal and several Premier League clubs could struggle to field a strong team for their last Premier League match before this World Cup.
This is because the South American footballing body, CONMEBOL, wants the players of their competing nations to be released from Wednesday 9th of November.
The Sun reports this request means they want their players released earlier than expected.
The players were initially expected to leave their clubs after the league games that weekend.
But South American nations want to spend more time with their players before the competition kicks off.
FIFA will now look to broker an agreement between the clubs and the governing body.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Our fine form this season means several of our key players will play for their nation in the competition if they have qualified.
Losing them before that final game could make us lose the match.
Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey, Ben White and Granit Xhaka are some players on our books who will play at the competition.
Jesus, Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes could be selected for Brazil for the tournament.
We cannot lose these players to their nations too soon because they have been the key to our success so far.
Crazy period coming up. Nine matches in something like 27-28 days (all competitions) before World Cup break! Smart rotation and substitution patterns will be really important.
On the 9th November Arsenal play Brighton at home in an evening kick off. I wonder what time on the 9th the South American teams want their players to leave by?
On the 12th November Arsenal play Wolves away. Since nearly all of the Wolves players are Portuguese, they will probably be at full strength.
Is this more FIFA mischief making, using the South American FA’s to further disrupt the European season.
(It is my belief that this Winter World Cup in Qatar was one weapon used by FIFA in it’s internecine battle with EUFA. Remember they had also tried to get a World Cup every two years, and attempted to steal the appeal of the Champions League by implementing the World Club Championship!!)
How does FIFA manage to still exist in the 2202?