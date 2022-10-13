Arsenal could lose their key players for the final game before the World Cup

Arsenal and several Premier League clubs could struggle to field a strong team for their last Premier League match before this World Cup.

This is because the South American footballing body, CONMEBOL, wants the players of their competing nations to be released from Wednesday 9th of November.

The Sun reports this request means they want their players released earlier than expected.

The players were initially expected to leave their clubs after the league games that weekend.

But South American nations want to spend more time with their players before the competition kicks off.

FIFA will now look to broker an agreement between the clubs and the governing body.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our fine form this season means several of our key players will play for their nation in the competition if they have qualified.

Losing them before that final game could make us lose the match.

Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey, Ben White and Granit Xhaka are some players on our books who will play at the competition.

Jesus, Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes could be selected for Brazil for the tournament.

We cannot lose these players to their nations too soon because they have been the key to our success so far.

