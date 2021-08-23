Arsenal could make £10m soon for one of their fringe players

Crystal Palace has a serious interest in Arsenal striker, Eddie Nketiah and the Eagles are expected to make a bid for him before this transfer window closes.

The England Under21 star hasn’t started a game for Arsenal this season because he is injured.

However, the Gunners have opened the door for him to leave after he failed to nail a regular spot on their team under Mikel Arteta.

He has 10 months left on his current Arsenal contract and has been offered a new one, but he hasn’t signed it yet.

The striker might feel leaving the Emirates is better for his career and Palace is looking to give him a new home.

The Eagles are being managed by former Arsenal star, Patrick Vieira and he is rebuilding the London club.

The Athletic says they have a strong interest in Nketiah and could make an offer for him before the window closes.

They have been tipped to bid around £10m for him though it is debatable if that fee will be enough to persuade Arsenal to sell.

He is another Arsenal academy product whom Mikel Arteta has failed to help thrive in the first team after Joe Willock, who has joined Newcastle United permanently.