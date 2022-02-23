Arsenal could make £140m from offloading a number of flops this summer

Arsenal faces a huge summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to continue his rebuild.
One thing the former midfielder has been working hard on is to sell the flops he inherited at the club in 2019.
The likes of Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are high-profile players who have left.
However, he has also offloaded the likes of Calum Chambers and Sead Kolasinac.
Most of the players who do not fit into his system are currently out on loan at other clubs.
The Sun says not all of them have a future at the club and they might not return to the Emirates.
Instead, the Gunners will look to cash in on them and sell for the highest price when the transfer window reopens.
It lists William Saliba, Matteo Guendouzi, Hector Bellerin, Lucas Torreira, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson, Pablo Mari, and Runar Alex Runarsson as players who could be sold.
Their combined market value stands at £140m, a huge amount of money that can help the Gunners add more quality players to Arteta’s group.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Selling these players will help us have enough money to spend on our targets and we would also save a lot of money on wages.
Their market value could be less than what we eventually make from selling them, but we would still be better offloading most of them than keeping them at the Emirates.
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Hmmm!! Interesting.
But why is saliba’s name on the list?
the only players of any real monetary value on this list shouldn’t be going anywhere, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they were sold off or otherwise we would be lucky to get 35M from the remaining 6 or 7 players…I hope they’re not counting on this fire-sale to fund our next transfer window or it’s going to be a long summer with a few underwhelming 11th hour buys
William Saliba – why are we selling? Only player with good value
Matteo Guendouzi – 9 mil already agreed…idiotic loan to buy amount
Hector Bellerin – will likely get about 10 mil….should’ve been sold long ago
Lucas Torreira – will likely get about 10 mil
KonMavro – already agreed 3 mil….idiotic loan to buy amount
Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 5 to 10 mil likely…should’ve been sold to Wolves
Reiss Nelson – prob 8 mil max
Pablo Mari – 5 mil max…poor contract management
Runar Alex Runarsson – 2 mil if we lucky
There’s a distinct pattern of horrific contract management here for all to see. At the end of this season there will be a whole host of good players on 2 years or less….I sincerely hope that Edu and MA will wake up and be proactive for once.
Add Leno, Elneny and Xhaka to the list as I think they are probably all gone. Those three might net 40-50m.
Agree Saliba shouldn’t be on list and certainly shouldn’t be labelled a flop. Agree as well that Mavroponas and Guendouzi loan to buy amounts appear to be shockingly poor business.
Isn’t there a new guy responsible for contracts? Obviously Edu and Arteta will have a say but the hard negotiating will hopefully have an experienced hand at the wheel.
Just had a look at our contract expiry dates. Out of the players I expect to be part of our core, only Saliba and Saka expire before before 2025. Both expire in 2024. Who else is part of the host of good players that your worried about losing?
Also noticed Elneny’s contract ends this year so no transfer fee for him, my bad.
Richard Garlick.