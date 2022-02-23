Arsenal could make £140m from offloading a number of flops this summer

Arsenal faces a huge summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to continue his rebuild.

One thing the former midfielder has been working hard on is to sell the flops he inherited at the club in 2019.

The likes of Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are high-profile players who have left.

However, he has also offloaded the likes of Calum Chambers and Sead Kolasinac.

Most of the players who do not fit into his system are currently out on loan at other clubs.

The Sun says not all of them have a future at the club and they might not return to the Emirates.

Instead, the Gunners will look to cash in on them and sell for the highest price when the transfer window reopens.

It lists William Saliba, Matteo Guendouzi, Hector Bellerin, Lucas Torreira, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson, Pablo Mari, and Runar Alex Runarsson as players who could be sold.

Their combined market value stands at £140m, a huge amount of money that can help the Gunners add more quality players to Arteta’s group.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Selling these players will help us have enough money to spend on our targets and we would also save a lot of money on wages.

Their market value could be less than what we eventually make from selling them, but we would still be better offloading most of them than keeping them at the Emirates.