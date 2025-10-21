Arsenal could make an approach for Barcelona star in the summer

Arsenal’s long-standing interest in Raphinha is showing no signs of fading. The Gunners have admired the Brazilian winger since his impressive spell at Leeds United, where he became one of the Premier League’s most exciting attackers. Although he eventually made the move to Barcelona, Arsenal have continued to follow his progress closely and are reportedly considering a renewed effort to bring him back to England.

Since joining the Catalan club, Raphinha has become an important figure in their attacking setup. His pace, flair, and technical ability have made him a constant threat on the right flank, while his work rate and tactical intelligence have earned him the trust of his coaches. Under Hansi Flick, the winger has looked increasingly confident, contributing consistently to Barcelona’s attacking play and helping them win La Liga last season.

Arsenal’s Renewed Ambition

Despite Raphinha’s success in Spain, Arsenal’s interest in his services has not diminished. Mikel Arteta is believed to see the Brazilian as a player who could elevate Arsenal’s attacking options, particularly as the club continues its efforts to compete for major honours. The Gunners have already assembled one of the most balanced squads in the Premier League, yet Arteta remains eager to strengthen further in key areas to ensure sustained competitiveness.

Team Talk reports that Arsenal are now looking to add Raphinha to their group. Andrea Berta is reportedly a fan of the Brazilian star and could play an important role in securing his signature when the chance arises.

Potential Opening in the Summer

Barcelona currently regard Raphinha as one of their most valuable players, but his future is far from guaranteed. The club is not planning to extend his contract, which may open the door for potential suitors to step forward in the coming transfer window.

Arsenal’s continued monitoring of Raphinha’s situation suggests they are prepared to act quickly should an opportunity present itself. With the Gunners determined to build a side capable of challenging for domestic and European glory, the Brazilian could soon find himself at the heart of another Premier League project.

