Arsenal could make €22M from the sale of striker with one year left on his contract

Brighton is serious about signing Eddie Nketiah and Todofichajes says the Seagulls will make a bid of around €22M for his signature soon.

Nketiah has missed his chance to become an important member of the Arsenal first team and he would likely find himself behind Folarin Balogun in the pecking order at the club this season.

The Gunners will cash in on him because he has just a season left on his current deal with them.

The report says Brighton’s offer is very close to what Arsenal wants for the striker and it seems likely that the transfer will be completed soon.

Nketiah has also accepted that he is unlikely to make a career for himself at the Emirates and wants the move.

At Brighton, he would join some of the best young players in the Premier League and would have the trust of Graham Potter.

Nketiah seems to be unsuited to Mikel Arteta’s style of play because he always does well when he plays for the England youth teams.

He scored 2 goals from 17 Premier League matches last season and 3 more in 8 Europa League matches.

Selling him would open up space for the Gunners to add a new attacker to their squad.