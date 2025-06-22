Arsenal could make shock Thomas Partey replacement

The Gunners have set their sights on potential replacements for the potentially outgoing Thomas Partey and have reportedly identified Brentford’s Christian Nørgaard as a possible target. While Arsenal are closing in on the acquisition of Martín Zubimendi, his signing alone will not be enough to cover the midfield positions.

The need for another midfielder has intensified due to the continued stall in contract talks with Partey. As it stands, there is now a concrete possibility that the Ghanaian will leave after five years in North London. Should that materialise, Arsenal will be forced to return to the market.

Nørgaard among candidates under consideration

According to The Mirror , the Gunners are considering Nørgaard among a number of midfield targets. Depending on several factors, the most important being whether Partey stays or not, Arsenal could make a move for the Danish international to complement the incoming Zubimendi.

One possible concern could be the Brentford captain’s age, as well as the fact that he signed a contract extension earlier this year. However, that new deal only ties him to the club for two more seasons, which could give Arsenal some negotiating leverage. Securing favourable terms will be crucial given the club’s financial commitments and other urgent squad needs.

A physical and tactical fit, but is age a concern?

The 31-year-old would be a like-for-like replacement for Thomas Partey, not only because they share a similar physical profile, but also due to their defensive style of play. Offensively, though, there is a clear difference. Nørgaard excels at making late runs into the box, creating chances and even finishing them off.

Last season, he enjoyed the most productive campaign of his senior career, scoring six goals and providing four assists across 35 appearances. Much of this was down to his aerial presence and instinctive positioning to capitalise on loose balls around the area.

Overall, his profile could translate well into Mikel Arteta’s tactical setup, though his age may raise some concerns. Still, a transfer to North London is not off the table.

Thoughts?

Benjamin Kenneth

