Arsenal could make up to £30million from the sale of outcast

Arsenal is actively considering offers for Nuno Tavares, following his return from a loan spell at Olympique Marseille during the previous season.

Having initially held hopes for Tavares to develop into a prominent player and return to the Emirates with enhanced abilities, the outcome did not align with these expectations. As a result, Arsenal is now keen on offloading the player.

Numerous clubs have expressed interest in securing Tavares’ services, with the latest being Nottingham Forest. The Premier League side has reportedly indicated their intention to acquire him on a permanent basis, and according to a report on Football365, they are prepared to make a significant financial offer to facilitate the transfer.

The report suggests that Forest could potentially offer Arsenal a sum as substantial as £30 million for Tavares’ signature. This figure signifies the level of interest in the player and the financial potential of the deal for Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to start offloading unwanted players and Tavares is one of the outcasts we do not need.

If we can offload him for that fee, we could raise the funds needed to sign a replacement for Jurrien Timber, who is set for an extended spell on the sidelines because of an injury.

