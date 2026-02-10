Arsenal could match or break an impressive Man Utd record

Arsenal have been in exceptional form this season, with their collective performances suggesting that they could finish the term having secured four trophies. The current squad has demonstrated remarkable consistency and resilience, establishing itself as a team capable of competing at the highest level across multiple competitions.

The Gunners’ success is underpinned by a squad that combines talent with determination, and they have maintained an impressive work ethic in almost every game they have contested. Their defensive unit, in particular, has been outstanding, providing stability at the back and contributing significantly to the team’s overall achievements this season.

Defensive solidity at the heart of success

Arsenal’s defence has emerged as one of the standout aspects of their campaign, with the backline performing at a consistently high standard. Mikel Arteta’s tactical approach has made the team difficult to break down, and the results are evident in their clean sheet record. The organisation and discipline displayed at the defensive end have been crucial in maintaining momentum and securing positive results across all competitions.

The team now have the opportunity to match or even surpass a record set by Manchester United nearly two decades ago. According to Standard Sport, United managed to keep 36 clean sheets in 66 matches across all competitions during the 2008/2009 season. Arsenal have already recorded 21 clean sheets in 39 games this term and still have 13 league fixtures remaining, alongside matches in the FA Cup, Champions League, and Carabao Cup.

Looking ahead

If Arsenal continue their current defensive form, they could rewrite club and Premier League history, cementing their reputation as one of the most formidable teams in recent memory. The combination of individual quality, tactical discipline, and collective effort suggests that the Gunners are not only capable of challenging for silverware but also of setting new benchmarks in English football. As the season progresses, attention will remain firmly on how this squad balances ambition with consistency, and whether they can achieve what few teams have managed in the modern era.