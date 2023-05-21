Arsenal could miss out on a talented attacker because of a lack of trophies

Premier League target and Gent striker Gift Orban has trolled Arsenal for their lack of desire to win trophies.

The 20-year-old is one of the hottest properties in the Belgian Pro League and several Premier League clubs want to add him to their squad.

Considering his age, Arsenal will be happy to add him to their group as well, but he does not fancy a move to the Emirates and gave his reason for that.

He said via The Sun:

“The Premier League is my ultimate dream. Manchester United, Liverpool or Manchester City (laughs).

“I don’t really like Arsenal that much – it’s like they don’t want to win titles.

“They play and sell players – that’s it. I want to go somewhere where they win prizes.

“At Real Madrid they don’t have time for tiki-taka there, they just grab titles.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Because we haven’t won any major trophies for a long time, some players do not consider us good enough for them.

However, we have made serious progress in the Premier League this season and expect that perception to change soon.

We also expect the club to start keeping its best players to show it means business. Otherwise, targets will keep moving to other suitors.

Orban might be a star in Belgium, but it does not guarantee he would make an impact for us in the Premier League.

