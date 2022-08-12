Arsenal could miss out on a windfall when they sell Mari permanently

Pablo Mari has emerged as one player Arsenal can make money from offloading, thanks to his fine loan stint at Udinese last season.

The defender has now moved to Monza on loan for the rest of this campaign and the newly promoted club has the option of making his transfer permanent for a fee.

Ideally, Arsenal should keep 100% of the fee they eventually collect, but a new report reveals they will send a percentage of it to Flamengo.

A report on Globo Sport reveals that Arsenal was supposed to pay his former club 1m euros each time he played 10 matches, up to 8 times.

However, because he hasn’t fulfilled that condition when he leaves the Gunners to join Monza or any other club permanently, the Gunners will keep only 60% of the fee and send 40% to Flamengo.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Being one of our first signings under Mikel Arteta, it seems we were a little too desperate to add Mari to our squad when he joined.

Although he did well in South America, he had not enjoyed similar success in Europe before we signed him.

Whoever did that piece of business did it wrong and we need to just get him off our books and move on with our life.

