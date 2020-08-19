Arsenal could miss out on another target with midfielder awaiting La Liga offer

Dani Ceballos is claimed to be awaiting an offer to return to Real Betis this summer, despite talks over an extended stay with Arsenal into the new season.

The 24 year-old emerged as a key player at the club during his year-long loan spell at the Emirates, despite a change in management in December as well as injury issues, and Mikel Arteta is said to have entered into talks with Real Madrid for his signature.

Our deal could well be scuppered however, with El Desmarque reporting that Dani will hold off on agreeing to return to North London this summer until Real Betis rule out a bid of their own.

This follows on from Fabrizio Romano’s recent Twitter post revealing a late move from Manchester United for the signature of Gabriel Magalhaes, with fear building that we could lose out on his signature also.

Ceballos joined Betis’ youth side at the age of 15 and went onto make 98 La Liga appearances for his former side, before joining Real Madrid in 2017.

That move didn’t work out according to plan however, and after some managerial changes he has struggled to earn a regular role at the Bernabeu, which is why we was able to bring him to Arsenal on loan last summer, and his future remains up in the air to this day.

The player himself talked up his relationship with his former side only last month also, albeit whilst he should have been celebrating his victory with Arsenal.

Dani told El Partidazo de COPE(via Marca): “I have a lot of love for Betis, for everyone who works for the club.

“They know the love I have for them and we’ve been in contact all season.”Betis mean a lot to me.”

Will Arsenal now have to consider other options or will they already be on the lookout for alternatives?

