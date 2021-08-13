Arsenal could miss out on Barcelona player offered to Serie A club

Arsenal is facing competition for SS Lazio for Philippe Coutinho as his Barcelona future hangs in the balance.

The Brazilian is one of Mikel Arteta’s targets to strengthen his attacking midfield in this transfer window.

Barca is currently in a financial crisis and they need to lower their wage bill by offloading some of their big salary earners.

He is their record signing and earns more than several other players at the club.

The Brazilian’s time in Spain has been uneventful, with injury setbacks hampering his performances for them.

However, he enjoyed his best spell as a footballer in England when he played for Liverpool and he could recapture that form by returning to the competition with Arsenal.

But the Gunners are not alone in looking to sign him and Lazio could even beat them to his signature.

Corriere dello Sport via Transfer Market Web claims Barcelona has offered the attacking midfielder to the Italians.

The report claims that Maurizio Sarri might be interested in his profile and the Brazilian also wants to play under the former Chelsea boss.

If the former Inter Milan man decides against a return to the Premier League, Lazio might win the race for his signature.