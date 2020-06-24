Arsenal could miss out on Brazilian star as a new team joins his chase

Arsenal has just handed a new contract to four players (Arsenal Twitter) on their books already, although one of them is just an extension until the end of this season.

Mikel Arteta might still make some moves in the transfer market when it finally reopens and one player that has been linked with a move to the Emirates in Thiago Silva (GivemeSport).

The Brazilian will be out of a contract at the end of PSG’s Champions League campaign this season, and Arsenal might want to bring his experienced head to the Emirates.

If that is the case, the Gunners will have to act fast because more teams are lining up to land him as well.

The latest report from Italy via Gianlucadimarzio.com claims that the Brazilian might join Fiorentina after the club’s General Director, Joe Barone, told Di Marzio that he is a player that they are considering signing.

He said: “He is one of many names that are stated in the papers, along with Pradè we are working every day to look at the various names that come across our desk. But at the moment we have a lot of matches to play, we’ll then see what the transfer market brings. Absolutely he is a very well-known player of a high high level. That is all at the moment. “

Arsenal just gave a new deal to David Luiz, and it remains unclear if the Gunners would want to add another older and high-earning defender to their team.