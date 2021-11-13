Arsenal could miss out on Serie A target with his club tipped to use him in a swap deal

Reports have linked Arsenal with a move for Dejan Kulusevski, but the Gunners are facing a serious battle to sign him.

Tottenham also wants him in the Premier League, but the Swedish talent might end up remaining in Serie A instead.

He thrived at Parma before moving to Juventus and a new report is claiming Juve could use him as a sweetener to sign their own target.

Transfermarketweb acknowledges several clubs want to sign him, but the report says he could end up being sent to Fiorentina in exchange for Dusan Vlahovic.

Arsenal also wants the striker, but Juve is the favourites to sign him and it’s déjà vu all over again, like in the summer when the Gunners wanted to sign Manuel Locatelli.

If Vlahovic insists he wants to join Juve, then the Old Lady might have to add a player in their offer to Fiorentina because they are cash-strapped at the moment.

Arsenal remains an attractive club for young talents and Kulusevski knows he could revive his career at the Emirates.

The Swede has spent most of it in Italy so far and moving to Fiorentina would mean remaining in familiar territory.

However, Arsenal is more likely to offer him better financial terms and their reputation for helping young players blossom could be an advantage in this race.