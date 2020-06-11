Arsenal could miss out on target due to Barcelona looking at alternative deal

Arsenal might miss out on the signing of Philippe Coutinho this summer as a new report via Spanish media outlet Sport claims that Barcelona is studying defenders at two Premier League teams as they look to accelerate his move through a player-plus-cash deal.

Sport claims that Barcelona isn’t keen on sending him out on loan this summer and they prefer to transfer him out permanently.

Knowing that most teams won’t pay the 90 million euros that they are asking for, the Catalans have decided to sell him for around 60 million euros plus a defender worth 30 million euros.

Sport further claims that because two Italian sides have rejected a move for Coutinho, the Catalans are keen to sell him to a Premier League team, Chelsea and Tottenham are the two teams he could join.

Barcelona is already studying defenders and left-backs at both teams that they could demand in exchange for the Brazilian and there is also interest from Newcastle.

If the Magpies takeover is complete, then they could finance Coutinho’s 90 million euros transfer fee back to the Premier League.

Arsenal is one team that has also been linked with a move for Coutinho (The Sun) as Mikel Arteta looks to add some quality to his side.

However, it appears that the Gunners will be priced out of a move for him by his other suitors.