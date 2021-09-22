Arsenal could miss out on target to Jose Mourinho and Roma

AS Roma is looking to beat Arsenal to the signature of Denis Zakaria in the next transfer window.

The Swiss midfielder has been a long-term target of the Gunners and Bild’s Christian Falk confirmed in the last transfer window that Arsenal was in talks to sign him via Twitter.

The midfielder represented his country at Euro 2020 and is now running down his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The German club knows that they have a top player on their hands, however, as he refused to extend his contract with them, they have been forced to use him sparingly.

They have already conceded defeat in keeping him and he might leave the club as soon as January.

Todofichajes says AS Roma wants to sign him also and they are pushing to get the deal sorted by the winter transfer window.

The Italians wanted to land Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka, but the Gunners fought to keep hold of him.

They have since given him a new deal and that has forced Roma to look towards Zakaria.

Arsenal is rebuilding their squad and Zakaria is one player they would love to add to it.

However, it remains unclear if they will be prepared to sign him in the January transfer window.

If they don’t, they could lose him to Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma.