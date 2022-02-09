Arsenal could need around £25million to sign Championship star

Djed Spence is the latest Championship star that has caught the attention of Arsenal.
The 21-year-old is on loan at Nottingham Forest from Middlesbrough and has been in great form.
Arsenal and other Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for him and it could happen in the summer.
However, he would not come cheap. The Sun reveals he extended his contract at Boro before he left them for his current loan stint at Forest.
That gives them the chance to make some good money when he eventually leaves the Riverside Stadium.
The report says Jonathan Woodgate, who gave him his debut, believes he would cost his next club around £25million.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Spence has been in inspiring form and proved to be a classy player against Leicester City in the last round of the FA Cup.
Takehiro Tomiyasu has looked to be at home in our kit since he moved to the Emirates in the summer.
However, Cedric Soares is a poor alternative and will hardly give him competition for a place on the team.
Signing Spence could change that and might see us have the best right-backs in England next season.
He is certainly worth £25million considering inflation, but we can get him for much cheaper if we negotiate well with Boro.
£25 million for a 21 yr old championship player who I’ve never heard of cmon to grrr, were Arsenal FC a top European team and were loaning out better players to buy and I bet, a player that if signed would never be seen , go look at some of the top young talent around the top European teams ,don’t throw £25 million away on a Frances Jeffers kind of player no one’s heard of to come play in the premiership and probably won’t be seen in the 1st team , do we just love waisting money for fun or what omg…..UNREAL
he does look like a promising young player, but we have far more pressing needs in our starting 11 that need to be addressed before worrying ourselves over depth pieces, unless we’re planning on moving on from Tomi and bringing him in to be our regular RB
I know that many on here have talked at length about the need for competition at each and every position, like one would expect to see at most of the top clubs, but we aren’t a top club so our focus should be on bringing in the best possible options for our starting 11 first and foremost
then and only then should we earmark any available resources towards those who would be mostly used for coverage purposes, especially when you’re talking about paying substantially more for any potential backup than you forked out for our present starter
We are a top club , but why buy a nobody when we have strikers better, Martinelli , lacazette, Pepe can play striker and honestly I’d love to see Pepe play the striker role as he has speed , control and can finish which can improve if played more and more ,he’s still young but playing on the right wing with a left foot to which every single player is going to know he’s going to have to cut back when running down the right side to the pull back to cross on his left , it’s a no brainer , playing a player who’s criticised for not showing the money spent on him when he’s getting played on the right with a left foot and a position he doesn’t like playing, play him as a striker with Martinelli and there’s 2 speed machines that could become class as a partnership but ARTETA won’t play that or even think of that because he’s stuck to playing a single striker still most of the time, we should be playing a 442 or a 4312 aslong as 2 is upfront were more chance of getting more attempts but when 1 striker is chasing 4 defenders to try win the ball ,we don’t have a giroud / Lukaku type player that can throw that weight about to win the ball it’s my own oppion, but I’d like to see money going to either midfield or defence if any as we’re running a skeleton crew I day yet again due to the players loaned out leaving us screwed if and when we get injury’s ,(MARK MY WORD’S)