Arsenal could need around £25million to sign Championship star

Djed Spence is the latest Championship star that has caught the attention of Arsenal.

The 21-year-old is on loan at Nottingham Forest from Middlesbrough and has been in great form.

Arsenal and other Premier League clubs have been linked with a move for him and it could happen in the summer.

However, he would not come cheap. The Sun reveals he extended his contract at Boro before he left them for his current loan stint at Forest.

That gives them the chance to make some good money when he eventually leaves the Riverside Stadium.

The report says Jonathan Woodgate, who gave him his debut, believes he would cost his next club around £25million.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Spence has been in inspiring form and proved to be a classy player against Leicester City in the last round of the FA Cup.

Takehiro Tomiyasu has looked to be at home in our kit since he moved to the Emirates in the summer.

However, Cedric Soares is a poor alternative and will hardly give him competition for a place on the team.

Signing Spence could change that and might see us have the best right-backs in England next season.

He is certainly worth £25million considering inflation, but we can get him for much cheaper if we negotiate well with Boro.